Another heartbreaking loss for Mercer

The Mercer Bears have lost three straight games, but the past two have been particularly difficult.
After losing to Auburn on a buzzer-beating, fallaway 3-pointer Sunday, Mercer lost to La Salle on Thursday at Hawkins Arena, 98-96 in triple overtime. Stephon Jelks hit a 3-point shot at the end of regulation to force the overtime, but the Explorers kept holding off the Bears to pull out the thrilling win.
It was Mercer’s first triple-overtime game since an 86-77 loss to Georgia on Dec. 27, 2014. Mercer is now 1-4 in triple-overtime games.
Mercer falls to 5-7, while La Salle improves to 6-4.
Three who mattered
Jordan Strawberry: The junior point guard had a career-high 31 points to lead the Bears. Strawberry hit 10-of-17 shots from the floor, including 5-of-8 on 3-pointers and hit all six of his free throws. He added six assists.
Ria’n Holland: Holland also had a career high in scoring, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-22 shooting. Holland hit five 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws.
Jordan Price: The Decatur product led the Explorers with 26 points and added nine rebounds. He shot 9-of-23 from the floor, including 4-of-15 on 3-pointers.
Observations
Close call all the way: The game was tied 11 times, and there were 16 lead changes. La Salle’s largest lead was seven points, while Mercer’s largest was six.
That’s a lot of minutes: Holland played 52 minutes, while Strawberry and Demetre Rivers each played 47, and Stephon Jelks played 42.
Strong shooting: Mercer shot 48 percent on 3-pointers, hitting 12-of-25, and 84.2 percent on free throws, hitting 16-of-19.
Strong starting five: Mercer’s starting five of Strawberry, Holland, Jelks, Rivers and Desmond Ringer combined for 89 points. Rivers scored 15 on 7-of-14 shooting.
Strong on the boards: Mercer held a 45-39 rebounding edge, led by Jelks with 10.
Nice ball control: Mercer had eight turnovers in the first half, but in the second half and the three five-minute overtime periods, it had only one.
Worth mentioning
Former Gamecocks: Ringer and La Salle’s Demetrius Henry were teammates at South Carolina during the 2013-14 season.
They said it
Strawberry on the game: “I was really happy with my guys. We came out and competed, and that’s a really good team, one of the best offensive teams in the country. … I was just proud of how we battled.”
Strawberry on the exciting play: “We were just going back and forth, back and forth, a one-point game, two-point game. I think it was a really fun game and a great college basketball game.”
Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman on the loss: “A really good team. We’re not into moral victories; we lost. But I was really proud of my guys’ effort, their attitude.”
Hoffman on his team at 5-7: “I think this team is still going to be good. I still believe we’re a good basketball team. We’ve lost some tough games, but I still believe they have a chance to be a special team before it’s over.”
Hoffman on his confidence in his team: “I told them in the locker room there’s nothing saying we couldn’t win 19 in a row. I mean, we’re good enough to win 19 games in a row. I know our league is good. I’m not belittling anybody, but I’m saying this team is tested enough and has played in some tough places like a lot of other guys in our league, and I think this team has what it takes.”
What’s next?
Mercer wraps up its non-conference schedule Wednesday at Kennesaw State.
