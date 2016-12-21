Recruiting can be good, bad and ugly

The past week or so, we have seen the good and the bad in recruiting.
And we definitely have seen the ugly.
Oh, and that’s just at Georgia.
Let’s start with the good for Georgia and its fans. Kirby Smart and his staff landed two tackles recently in junior college standout D’Marcus Hayes from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and high school star Isaiah Wilson from Poly Prep in Brooklyn, New York. Those are two really good players at a definite position of need for the Bulldogs.
They’re so good, in fact, that they might be the best tackles on the Georgia roster as soon as they step on campus. That’s not a good situation, but that’s not on Smart. He’s still just getting into building a recruiting base with the Bulldogs and eventually will get things rolling.
Well, at least he better get things rolling, especially after the past few days.
The bad side of recruiting recently for Georgia doesn’t fall on Smart. That is on some Georgia fans — a small group of fans who got on Twitter and ripped a young man last week when he decided against committing to Georgia. Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback at Cartersville, is the No. 1 player in the 2018 class, and last week, he committed to Clemson over Georgia.
That set off a storm of reaction from some Georgia fans who went after Lawrence for not picking the Bulldogs. Granted, that’s not indicative of most Georgia fans, and every school has bad fans, people who really need to rethink some of their life decisions. We all know that. But it was not a good look, and it certainly won’t help Georgia’s chances of flipping Lawrence before he officially signs next year.
Other recruits see those things, and it’s never good for a program to have to deal with that kind of negative attention from fans. High school players notice those things, and they certainly take note when fans step over the line.
We should all take note of what happened this weekend with Houston’s Toneil Carter. Despite signing financial aid paperwork that was binding for Georgia (but not Carter), Carter reportedly was told he was no longer wanted by the Bulldogs. According to his high school coach, Carter didn’t want to look at other programs, but he had no choice and ended up committing to Texas on Monday.
These kinds of things happen in recruiting. Recruits commit to teams and change their minds all the time. Coaches tell recruits things that aren’t true. Sadly, those things aren’t going to change any time soon.
So Smart didn’t do anything outside of the NCAA’s rules, but if Carter’s coach is right, it certainly wasn’t ethical for Georgia to change its plans with regards to Carter. But some Georgia fans will be fine with that. Just win, right?
But that doesn’t feel OK. With Nick Chubb and Sony Michel returning for their senior seasons, running back really wasn’t a need for Georgia. Again, that doesn’t make it right for Georgia to drop Carter from the class just two weeks before he was going to enroll; if that is what took place.
On Tuesday, Smart seemed to indicate that wasn’t the case when he said, “We’re not going to drop kids in recruiting.” All reports, however, seem to point to exactly that happening with Carter.
The past couple of days, Georgia fans have had several defenses for Smart’s reported move, none of which really make sense. My answer to all of these is, if they are true, then why was Carter allowed to sign the financial paperwork in the first place? Why allow that level of commitment? Signing that paperwork takes this to another level of wrong, and that’s just not easy to get past.
The first defense from Georgia fans was that Georgia didn’t have room for Carter anymore. Well, if the Bulldogs add any more commitments to this class, that argument is blown right out of the water. Sure, they would be overloaded at running back, but there is room to maneuver to keep a young man who really wants to play for Georgia. Smart acknowledged Tuesday that it’s hard to nail down the exact number of scholarships a team might have open at any specific time.
Another defense was that Carter doesn’t really fit the Georgia scheme anyway. Well, why was he recruited in the first place? He’s a talented young man, the kind of player a coaching staff should be able to find ways to use. Texas certainly will, and let’s hope he has an outstanding career with the Longhorns.
Finally, there was an argument that there are bigger targets out there than Carter, and that spot had to be held open for one of those players. First, see a few sentences above about having more room for another commitment. Second, would a team really want to hold a spot for a player who might commit or use that spot on a young man who has been committed for several months and told other teams he would not waver from that commitment?
That’s an easy choice for me. Apparently, it was easy for Smart and his staff, as well.
