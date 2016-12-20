Falcons can clinch division title this weekend

Week 16
NFC
CLINCHED: Dallas playoff berth; Seattle NFC West division title.
ATLANTA FALCONS (9-5) at Carolina (6-8), Saturday
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
_ A win and Tampa Bay loss or tie OR
_ A tie and Tampa Bay loss
Atlanta clinches a playoff berth with:
_ A win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit OR
_ A win or tie and Green Bay loss or tie OR
_ A win and Detroit loss or tie OR
_ A tie and Detroit tie OR
_ A Washington loss or tie and Green Bay loss OR
_ A Washington loss or tie and Green Bay tie and Detroit loss
DALLAS COWBOYS (12-2) vs. Detroit (9-5), Monday
Dallas clinches NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
_ A win or tie OR
_ A N.Y. Giants loss or tie
NEW YORK GIANTS (10-4) at Philadelphia (5-9), Thursday
New York clinches a playoff berth with:
_ A win or tie OR
_ A Detroit loss or tie OR
_ A Green Bay loss or tie OR
_ A Tampa Bay loss or tie OR
_ An Atlanta loss
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-6) at New Orleans (6-8), Saturday
Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
A win and Green Bay loss and Detroit loss and WAS loss OR
A win and Green Bay loss and Detroit loss and WAS tie and Tampa Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit
DETROIT LIONS (9-5) at Dallas (12-2), Monday
Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:
_ A win and Green Bay loss or tie OR
_ A tie and Green Bay loss
Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:
_ A win and Tampa Bay loss or tie OR
_ A tie and Tampa Bay loss OR
_ A tie and Tampa Bay tie and Atlanta win OR
_ A Washington loss or tie and Tampa Bay loss and Atlanta win or tie
GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-6) vs. Minnesota (7-7), Saturday
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
A win and Washington loss or tie and Tampa Bay loss and Atlanta win or tie and Green Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Tampa Bay
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-4-1) vs. Arizona (5-8-1), Saturday
Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:
_ A win and Detroit loss and Atlanta loss or tie
AFC
CLINCHED: New England AFC East division title and first-round bye; Oakland playoff berth.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2) vs. New York Jets (4-10), Saturday
New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
_ A win and Oakland loss or tie OR
_ A tie and Oakland loss
MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-5) at Buffalo (7-7), Saturday
Miami clinches a playoff berth with:
_ A win and Denver loss or tie OR
_ A tie and Baltimore loss and Denver loss and Houston loss or tie OR
_ A tie and Baltimore loss and Denver loss and Tennessee loss or tie
HOUSTON TEXANS (8-6) vs. Cincinnati (5-8-1), Saturday
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
_ A win and Tennessee loss
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-5) vs. Baltimore (8-6), Sunday
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
_ A win
OAKLAND RAIDERS (11-3) vs. Indianapolis (7-7), Saturday
Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
_ A win and Kansas City loss or tie OR
_ A tie and Kansas City loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) vs. Denver (8-6), Sunday
Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:
_ A win or tie OR
_ A Baltimore loss or tie
