Smelter getting called up to 49ers’ active roster

Former Tattnall Square standout DeAndre Smelter is being called up to the San Francisco 49ers’ active roster, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.
Smelter was drafted in the fourth round by the 49ers in 2015 after a strong career at Georgia Tech. He suffered a knee injury in his final game with the Yellow Jackets against Georgia.
The Chicago Bears released this video about former Dodge County standout Leonard Floyd’s rookie season highlights.
Former NFL quarterback and current New England radio broadcaster Scott Zolak called out former West Laurens star Demaryius Thomas.
