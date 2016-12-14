Dupree coming off strong game for Steelers

Former Wilkinson County standout Bud Dupree got plenty of press from the Pittsburgh media after the Steelers’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Dupree had one of his best games with the Steelers, writes Chris Adamski from the Tribune-Review.
Ed Bouchette of the Post-Gazette writes that Dupree and James Harrison have ended the Steelers’ rotation at outside linebacker.
Windy City Gridiron writes that former Dodge County star Leonard Floyd is getting plenty of love on Twitter.
Oakland head coach Jack del Rio isn’t pleased about former Rutland standout Marquette King’s penalties and let him know that.
Comments