Dupree coming off strong game for Steelers

2:23 Idaho Vandals players optimistic about Potato Bowl Pause

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:07 Reaction: Gamecocks headed to Birmingham Bowl

4:26 Chris Petersen reacts to Huskies' playoff bid

5:05 Boise State tight end Jake Roh says Cactus Bowl the right fit

1:04 Mother of teen slain in 2015 says it's been a rough year

3:08 Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing

1:19 Greater Dialogue 'makes us safer,' district attorney says in announcing new advisory board

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera