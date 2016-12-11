Macon County, seven other teams raise trophies to wrap up season

Macon County claimed its second state championship Saturday at the Georgia Dome, and it was one of eight GHSA champions crowned this weekend.
Here’s a look at the champions from coverage from other papers all around the Peach State:
The Telegraph’s Michael A. Lough writes about Macon County’s title and record-setting day in the Class 1A public school game, while Ron Seibel writes about the Bulldogs’ dominant defense.
In Class 7A, Grayson pulled out a win over Roswell in overtime. Paul Thomas from the Gwinnett Daily Post writes about the win.
In Class 6A, Valdosta won its 24th state title. Yep, you read that right, 24. Derrick Davis had the coverage for the Valdosta Daily Times, my old stomping grounds.
In Class 5A, Tommy Romanach writes about Rome’s first state title for the Rome News Tribune.
In Class 4A, Cartersville rode 2018 prized recruit Trevor Lawrence to the championship, and Stan Awtrey wrote about it for the AJC.
In Class 3A, Cedar Grove earned its first state title, and Adam Krohn had the coverage for the AJC.
In Class 2A, Benedictine routed Fitzgerald, and Dennis Knight had the coverage for the Savannah Morning News.
In Class 1A private, Luke Strickland writes about another title for Eagle’s Landing Christian for the Henry Herald.
