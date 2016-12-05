Peach State Sports Blog

December 5, 2016 4:50 PM

Mercer faces tough 2017 schedule

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Mercer’s baseball team will have a new look this season as it opens Claude Smith Field at OrthoGeorgia Park with 29 home games.

The first of those games will be Feb. 17 against Maryland-Eastern Shore, starting a three-game series.

The overall schedule includes games against 11 teams that won at least 30 games last season. Four teams on the schedule advanced to the NCAA regionals, and two reached the super regionals.

“This is one of the tougher schedules we have had here,” said Mercer head coach Craig Gibson, whose program has had seven straight seasons with at least 35 wins. “The early series will get us prepared for a challenging Southern Conference schedule. We have some great opportunities early on. Hartford is an NCAA regional-caliber team, East Carolina went to the super regionals last year, and Georgia Tech was also a regional team. Bradley went to the regionals two years ago.”

Mercer’s home schedule includes home games against Georgia (Feb. 21), Georgia Tech (April 18), Georgia State (April 5), Georgia Southern (April 25) and Kennesaw State (May 16). The Bears travel to Georgia on March 14, Georgia Tech on March 28, Kennesaw State on April 4, Georgia State on April 11 and Georgia Southern on April 26.

Mercer opens Southern Conference play March 24-26 at home against East Tennessee State.

The Southern Conference Tournament opens May 23 at Flour Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Mercer baseball schedule

Feb. 17-19 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Feb. 21 vs. Georgia

Feb. 24-26 vs. Hartford

Feb. 28-March 1 at Florida A&M

March 3-5 at Austin Peay

March 7 vs. Savannah State

March 8 at Savannah State

March 10-12 vs. Bradley

March 14 at Georgia

March 17-19 at East Carolina

March 21-22 vs. Florida A&M

March 24-26 vs. East Tennessee State*

March 28 at Georgia Tech

March 31-April 2 at Furman

April 4 at Kennesaw State

April 5 vs. Georgia State

April 7-9 vs. Samford*

April 11 at Georgia State

April 13-15 at VMI*

April 18 vs. Georgia Tech

April 21-23 at The Citadel*

April 25 vs. Georgia Southern

April 26 at Georgia Southern

April 28 vs. UNC Greensboro*

May 10 at Florida State

May 12-14 at Wofford*

May 16 vs. Kennesaw State

May 18-20 vs. Western Carolina*

Southern Conference Tournament, May 23-28

*Southern Conference games

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Comments

Videos

Running game keys Macon County to semifinal win

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos