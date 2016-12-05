Mercer faces tough 2017 schedule

Mercer’s baseball team will have a new look this season as it opens Claude Smith Field at OrthoGeorgia Park with 29 home games.
The first of those games will be Feb. 17 against Maryland-Eastern Shore, starting a three-game series.
The overall schedule includes games against 11 teams that won at least 30 games last season. Four teams on the schedule advanced to the NCAA regionals, and two reached the super regionals.
“This is one of the tougher schedules we have had here,” said Mercer head coach Craig Gibson, whose program has had seven straight seasons with at least 35 wins. “The early series will get us prepared for a challenging Southern Conference schedule. We have some great opportunities early on. Hartford is an NCAA regional-caliber team, East Carolina went to the super regionals last year, and Georgia Tech was also a regional team. Bradley went to the regionals two years ago.”
Mercer’s home schedule includes home games against Georgia (Feb. 21), Georgia Tech (April 18), Georgia State (April 5), Georgia Southern (April 25) and Kennesaw State (May 16). The Bears travel to Georgia on March 14, Georgia Tech on March 28, Kennesaw State on April 4, Georgia State on April 11 and Georgia Southern on April 26.
Mercer opens Southern Conference play March 24-26 at home against East Tennessee State.
The Southern Conference Tournament opens May 23 at Flour Field in Greenville, South Carolina.
Mercer baseball schedule
Feb. 17-19 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
Feb. 21 vs. Georgia
Feb. 24-26 vs. Hartford
Feb. 28-March 1 at Florida A&M
March 3-5 at Austin Peay
March 7 vs. Savannah State
March 8 at Savannah State
March 10-12 vs. Bradley
March 14 at Georgia
March 17-19 at East Carolina
March 21-22 vs. Florida A&M
March 24-26 vs. East Tennessee State*
March 28 at Georgia Tech
March 31-April 2 at Furman
April 4 at Kennesaw State
April 5 vs. Georgia State
April 7-9 vs. Samford*
April 11 at Georgia State
April 13-15 at VMI*
April 18 vs. Georgia Tech
April 21-23 at The Citadel*
April 25 vs. Georgia Southern
April 26 at Georgia Southern
April 28 vs. UNC Greensboro*
May 10 at Florida State
May 12-14 at Wofford*
May 16 vs. Kennesaw State
May 18-20 vs. Western Carolina*
Southern Conference Tournament, May 23-28
*Southern Conference games
Comments