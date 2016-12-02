Mercer continues tough non-conference schedule

Mercer’s difficult non-conference schedule continues at 4 p.m. on Saturday with a trip to George Mason.
The Bears are 4-3 coming off a 78-57 loss to Atlantic-10 power Davidson on Tuesday, and George Mason (5-3) is also an Atlantic-10 program. The Bears and Patriots are meeting for the third time since 2012, and each team has a win in the previous two meetings.
Mercer’s defense has been strong in the early part of the season, holding opponents to 38.4 percent shooting from the floor. That ranks 47th nationally as Mercer has held four of opponents to worse than 40 percent shooting from the floor.
The Patriots have won four straight games since losing to Houston on Nov. 21, beating Kent State, Bradley, James Madison and Northern Iowa. They are averaging 71.6 points per game, while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor.
Marquise Moore leads George Mason in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game, while Otis Livingston II (13.8) and Jaire Grayer (10.0) are also averaging in double figures.
Ria’n Holland leads the Bears in scoring at 18.6 points per game, while Demetre Rivers (11.0) is the only other Mercer player in double figures. Holland, Rivers and the rest of the starting five (Jordan Strawberry, Stephon Jelks and Desmond Ringer) have combined for 51.7 points out of the 67.0 Mercer is averaging.
