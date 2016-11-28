Mercer women wrap up road trip at Georgia Southern

The Mercer women’s basketball team will try to finish off an undefeated three-game road trip at 11 a.m. on Tuesday when it travels to Georgia Southern.
The Bears beat Illinois and Houston last week to improve to 5-1, their best start under head coach Susie Gardner and the program’s best start since starting the 1980-81 season with an 8-1 record. The Eagles have lost four straight games to fall to 2-4.
Junior Kahlia Lawrence leads the Bears in scoring, averaging 18.8 points per game to rank second in the Southern Conference, while sophomore KeKe Calloway is second on the team with 17.7 points per game.
Mercer leads the nation with 10 turnovers per game, while junior point guard Syndi Means leads the conference in assists, averaging 6.0 per game.
Mercer leads the all-time series with Georgia Southern 34-30, including winning the past two meetings by double digits.
