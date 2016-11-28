Mercer ready for big test against Davidson

Davidson and Mercer both have spent time as NCAA Tournament darlings in recent seasons, although that spotlight has focused longer and brighter on Davidson.
The two teams meet for the second straight year at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Hawkins Arena. The Wildcats are 4-1, and they have won three straight games against Missouri, Arizona State and Charlotte as they prepare for their first true road game. The Bears are 4-2 after losing by a basket to Akron in the championship game of the inaugural Savannah Invitational on Saturday.
“It’s a great test. Our schedule this year is amazing in itself and who we’ve already played, we’ve had great opponents, and Davidson is another one of those top-tier programs, top 50 in the country right now in RPI,” Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman said. “So we understand coming in what they bring, what they’re able to do, and if we can match that and do the things that we know we can do, we will have a great chance against them. They’re really good.”
The Wildcats have been good for some time. Bob McKillop has won 520 games with the program since taking over for the 1989-90 season, and the Wildcats have made eight NCAA trips during that time.
This year’s team is led by the trio of senior guard Jack Gibbs (21.0 points per game), junior forward Peyton Aldridge (19.8) and junior guard Jordan Watkins, (10.0). The Wildcats are averaging 76.2 points per game, while allowing 68.2, and their lone loss came to Clemson.
The Wildcats beat the Bears 77-71 last year.
“Nine years ago when I got here, Davidson was one of the programs we wanted to play,” Hoffman said. “They’ve been so good and done things the right way. Coach McKillop was so gracious to decide to play a home-and-home with us, and we got to start last year at their place and now we get them here.
“Just a tremendous program. Great players. Great academics. All the things that you’d want in a program to play. It’s an exciting opportunity for us (Tuesday) night.”
