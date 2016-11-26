Peach State Sports Blog

November 26, 2016 12:08 AM

Calloway, Means lead Mercer past Houston

By Daniel Shirley

KeKe Calloway scored a game-high 19 points and Sydni Means added a season-high 18 as the Mercer women’s basketball team beat Houston 64-60 on Friday.

Calloway added seven rebounds and five steals, and she was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Means had three steals, four assists and three rebounds, while Amanda Thompson had 11 rebounds to lead the Bears and finished with eight points.

Kahlia Lawrence had nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.

“It was a good win. Kahlia didn’t have her best night, but Sydni came through for us and hit some big shots in the end, Amanda and Kayla were great on the offensive glass and KeKe had an outstanding game as well,” Mercer head coach Susie Gardner said. “It was a tough game, tough win; we didn’t play our best, but in the end we found a way.”

Mercer (5-1) plays Tuesday at Georgia Southern.

