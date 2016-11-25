Peach State Sports Blog

Mercer pulls out dramatic win over East Carolina

By Daniel Shirley

Trailing with 47 seconds remaining, Ria’n Holland hit a 3-pointer, Demetre Rivers had a steal and Jordan Strawberry sank two free throws as Mercer held on to beat East Carolina 70-66 on Friday in a semifinal game at the Savannah Invitational.

The Bears move into the championship game of the inaugural Savannah Invitational.

Holland scored 26 points, including 14 of the final 16 points for Mercer (4-1). Holland was 9-for-20 from the field, including 4-for-10 from beyond the 3-point line, and hit 4-of-5 free throws while also finishing with four rebounds and two assists.

“He is such a competitor,” Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman said of Holland. “He is going to find ways. He puts a lot of stuff into that 6-foot body. He was tired, but he found ways to get to the basket. We made a couple of cuts and back cuts and our guys were trying to find him because they knew he wanted it. In the final play where we put it in his hands, we ran a double screen, which we had done earlier in the game. I thought East Carolina’s bigs were switching and maybe got lost but he hit a deep three from the same spot he missed a little earlier. He has great confidence in his abilities and so do our players and so do our staff.”

The championship game of the tournament will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with the Bears facing Akron.

