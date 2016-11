Georgia eyes second straight win over Georgia Tech

1:08 Mercer headed in right direction Pause

1:10 Tattnall seniors enjoying bounce-back season

3:11 Ride along as Operation Arresting Hunger delivers 'a wonderful blessing' to a Warner Robins family

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

0:46 Night club destroyed in fire, cleanup begins

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

2:37 Neighborhood gathers for slain teen Sam Poss at prayer vigil

0:35 Gunman shoots clerk through opening in protective glass