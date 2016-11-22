Mercer women beat Big Ten team on the road

Kahlia Lawrence scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Mercer women’s basketball team to a 51-33 win over Illinois on Tuesday night.
Amanda Thompson had a career-high 11 points and led the Bears with nine rebounds.
Mercer started with a 6-0 run and led 13-5 after the first quarter, and the Bears led 38-26 entering the fourth quarter. Illinois didn’t get any closer than 12 points in the fourth quarter.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Mercer head coach Susie Gardner said. “Obviously it was a low-scoring game; not a lot of shots were made by either team. I just thought we fought, and Amanda Thompson was a woman inside battling taller post players, and she just battled the whole night. I’m proud of Amanda and the way she battled, and I thought Kayla (Potts) went in there and got some big rebounds for us as well. It was a good team win when our shots weren’t falling.”
KeKe Calloway had nine points and seven rebounds, while Linnea Rosendal had five points and four rebounds, and Kayla Potts had four points and six rebounds.
Mercer (4-1) plays Friday at Houston.
Comments