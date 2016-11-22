Mercer defense puts away Radford for another home win

Mercer’s offense wasn’t at its best in the first half Tuesday night against Radford at Hawkins Arena. But it didn’t have to be with the way the Bears played defense.
Mercer’s defense was strong from the start and led the Bears to a 58-47 win. Mercer improves to 3-1 and remains undefeated in three home games.
Mercer held Radford (1-3) to 34.6 percent shooting from the floor (18-of-52) while the Highlanders made only 6-of-21 3-pointers and didn’t hit one in the first half.
Three who mattered
Demetre Rivers: The junior led the Bears in scoring with 16 points, hitting all seven of his shots from the floor, including his only 3-point try, and he also hit his only free throw.
Ria’n Holland: For the first time this season, the junior didn’t lead the Bears in scoring, but he had 15 points and added eight rebounds.
Jordan Strawberry: The junior had 10 points, including eight in the second half, and he added four assists.
Observations
Strong bench play: Ryan Johnson led the reserves with eight points, and he hit a big 3-pointer in the second half. Rashad Lewis had seven assists, and Andrew Fishler added five blocked shots.
Nice turnaround: Mercer’s offense struggled in the first half, shooting only 30.8 percent as the Bears led 27-14 at the break. But Mercer shot 63.2 percent (12-of-19) in the second half to finish at 44.4 percent for the game, including 7-of-18 on 3-pointers (38.9 percent).
Strong at the line: The Bears continue to be strong at the free-throw line, hitting 11-of-14.
Worth mentioning
Lead the way: The Bears started strong, jumping out to an 8-2 lead, and led the rest of the way. Mercer led for 36 minutes, 59 seconds, while Radford led for only 2:34. Mercer’s largest lead was 18 points with 9:51 to play.
They said it
Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman on the second half: “In the second half, we looked for our shots. I told them, ‘Just relax and take them.’ I said, ‘I haven’t told any of you guys not to shoot.’ I wished my coach had told me that when I was playing. I might have hit a few more shots. But I told them to just let it happen when they’re open.”
Hoffman on holding the fourth straight opponent before 35 percent shooting: “You look around and think, ‘Man, we’re not doing very good.’ That’s a pretty good stat.”
Rivers on Hoffman’s halftime message: “He told us about how bad we were shooting it in the first half. He said we were doing a pretty good job defensively, but we just needed to pick it up on the offensive end.”
What’s next?
The Bears continue to play in the Savannah Invitational on Friday when they face East Carolina in Savannah.
Comments