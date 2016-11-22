Mercer players picked for All-Southern Conference teams

Mercer offensive lineman Bret Niederreither earned the program’s only first-team selection on the All-Southern Conference teams, which were released Tuesday.
Niederreither was named to the coaches’ first team, while he was named to the media’s second team.
Wide receiver Marquise Irvin was named to the second team by the coaches and the media. Tosin Aguebor was named to the second-team defense by the coaches, while Isaiah Buehler was named to the second-team defense by the media.
Linebacker Will Coneway, a former Washington County standout, defensive back Eric Jackson and defensive lineman Dorian Kithcart were named to the all-freshman defense.
2016 Media All-Southern Conference Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Soph., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year – Kailik Williams, Jr., DB, The Citadel
Freshman of the Year – Tyrie Adams, QB, Western Carolina
Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Brent Thompson, The Citadel
First Team Offense
QB Devlin Hodges, Soph., Samford
RB Lorenzo Long, Sr., Wofford
RB Tyler Renew, Sr., The Citadel
OL Nick Jeffreys, Sr., The Citadel
OL Isaiah Pinson, Jr., The Citadel
OL Bret Niederreither, Sr., Mercer
OL Corey Levin, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Anton Wahrby, Sr., Wofford
TE Ryan Swingle, Jr., VMI
WR Karel Hamilton, Sr., Samford
WR Terryon Robinson, Jr., Western Carolina
First Team Defense
DL Joe Crochet, Sr., The Citadel
DL Ahmad Gooden, Soph., Samford
DL Keionta Davis, Sr., Chattanooga
DL Vantrel McMillan, Sr., Chattanooga
DL Tyler Vaughn, Jr., Wofford
LB Ryan Francis, Jr., VMI
LB Allan Cratsenberg, Jr., VMI
LB Nakevion Leslie, Sr., Chattanooga
LB Tevin Floyd, Sr., The Citadel
DB Dee Delaney, Jr., The Citadel
DB Kailik Williams, Jr., The Citadel
DB Omari Williams, Jr., Samford
DB Jaleel Green, Sr., Wofford
First Team Specialists
PK David Marvin, Jr., Wofford
P David Marvin, Jr., Wofford
RS DeAndre Schoultz, Sr., The Citadel
Second Team Offense
QB Alejandro Bennifield, Jr., Chattanooga
RB Detrez Newsome, Jr., Western Carolina
RB Derrick Craine, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Kyle Weaver, Sr., The Citadel
OL Matthew Schmidt, Jr., Furman
OL Jacob Revis, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Roo Daniels, Sr., Wofford
OL Dequan Miller, Sr., Wofford
TE Duncan Fletcher, Sr., Furman
WR Aaron Sanders, Sr., VMI
WR Marquise Irvin, Soph., Mercer
Second Team Defense
DL Ken Allen, Soph., The Citadel
DL Tosin Aguebor, Sr., Mercer
DL Roosevelt Donaldson, Sr., Samford
DL Miles Brown, Soph., Wofford
LB Dylan Weigel, Soph., ETSU
LB Shaheed Salmon, Jr., Samford
LB Dale Warren, Jr., Chattanooga
DB Trey Robinson, Sr., Furman
DB Jamerson Blount, Sr., Samford
DB Montrell Pardue, Soph., Chattanooga
DB Greg Sanders, Jr., VMI
DB Fred Payne, Sr., Western Carolina
Second Team Specialists
PK Cody Clark, Sr., The Citadel
P Ian Berryman, Soph., Western Carolina
RS Mason Dermott, Fr., VMI
Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Soph., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year – Keionta Davis, Sr., DL, Chattanooga
Freshman of the Year – Tyrie Adams, QB, Western Carolina
Jacobs Blocking Award – Isaiah Pinson, Jr., OL, The Citadel
Coach of the Year – Brent Thompson, The Citadel
First Team Offense
QB Devlin Hodges, Soph., Samford
RB Derrick Craine, Sr., Chattanooga
RB Lorenzo Long, Sr., Wofford
OL Nick Jeffreys, Sr., The Citadel
OL Isaiah Pinson, Jr., The Citadel
OL Corey Levin, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Jacob Revis, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Anton Wahrby, Sr., Wofford
TE Ryan Swingle, Jr., VMI
WR Karel Hamilton, Sr., Samford
WR Andrej Suttles, Sr., Furman
First Team Defense
DL Joe Crochet, Sr., The Citadel
DL Keionta Davis, Sr., Chattanooga
DL Miles Brown, Soph., Wofford
DL Tyler Vaughn, Jr., Wofford
LB Shaheed Salmon, Jr., Samford
LB Dale Warren, Jr., Chattanooga
LB Nakevion Leslie, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Dee Delaney, Jr., The Citadel
DB Kailik Williams, Jr., The Citadel
DB Omari Williams, Jr., Samford
DB Lucas Webb, Jr., Chattanooga
First Team Specialists
PK David Marvin, Jr., Wofford
P Ian Berryman, Soph., Western Carolina
RS DeAndre Schoultz, Sr., The Citadel
Second Team Offense
QB Alejandro Bennifield, Jr., Chattanooga
RB Tyler Renew, Sr., The Citadel
RB Detrez Newsome, Jr., Western Carolina
OL Kyle Weaver, Sr., The Citadel
OL Bret Niederreither, Sr., Mercer
OL Armando Bonheur, Sr., Samford
OL Josh Cardiello, Jr., Chattanooga
OL Andrew Lewis, Sr., VMI
(tie)OL Roo Daniels, Jr., Wofford
TE Duncan Fletcher, Sr., Furman
WR Kelvin McKnight, Soph., Samford
WR Marquise Irvin, Soph., Mercer
Second Team Defense
DL Isaiah Buehler, Soph., Mercer
DL Roosevelt Donaldson, Sr., Samford
DL Ahmad Gooden, Soph., Samford
DL Vantrel McMillan, Sr., Chattanooga
LB Tevin Floyd, Sr., The Citadel
LB Ryan Francis, Jr., VMI
LB Tyson Dickson, Sr., Western Carolina
DB Trey Robinson, Sr., Furman
DB Jamerson Blount, Sr., Samford
DB Montrell Pardue, Jr., Chattanooga
DB Trey Morgan, Sr., Western Carolina
(tie)DB Jaleel Green, Sr., Wofford
Second Team Specialists
PK Cody Clark, Sr., The Citadel
P David Marvin, Jr., Wofford
RS Mason Dermott, Soph., VMI
(tie) Detrez Newsome, Jr., Western Carolina
All-Freshman Offense
Drew McEntyre, OL, The Citadel
Ben Blackmon, OL, ETSU
Tim Coleman, OL, Furman
Thomas Gordon, WR, Furman
TaDarryl Marshall, WR, Samford
Nick Nixon, OL, Samford
Malcolm White, OL, Chattanooga
Javean Lara, WR, VMI
Daz Palmer, RB, VMI
Tyrie Adams, QB, Western Carolina
Walker Lanning, OL, Western Carolina
(tie) Aubrey Payne, TE, Western Carolina
All-Freshman Defense
Khafari Buffalo, DB, The Citadel
Jason Maduafokwa, LB, ETSU
Nasir Player, DL, ETSU
Will Coneway, LB, Mercer
Eric Jackson, DB, Mercer
Dorian Kithcart, DL, Mercer
Jalen Nash, DL, Samford
George Gbesee, DB, Wofford
Mikel Horton, DL, Wofford
Datavious Wilson, LB, Wofford
Jireh Wilson, LB, Wofford
All-Freshman Specialists
Jacob Godek, PK, The Citadel
Colin Brewer, P, Chattanooga
Connell Young, RS, Western Carolina
Comments