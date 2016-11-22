Peach State Sports Blog

Mercer players picked for All-Southern Conference teams

Mercer offensive lineman Bret Niederreither earned the program’s only first-team selection on the All-Southern Conference teams, which were released Tuesday.

Niederreither was named to the coaches’ first team, while he was named to the media’s second team.

Wide receiver Marquise Irvin was named to the second team by the coaches and the media. Tosin Aguebor was named to the second-team defense by the coaches, while Isaiah Buehler was named to the second-team defense by the media.

Linebacker Will Coneway, a former Washington County standout, defensive back Eric Jackson and defensive lineman Dorian Kithcart were named to the all-freshman defense.

2016 Media All-Southern Conference Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Soph., QB, Samford

Defensive Player of the Year – Kailik Williams, Jr., DB, The Citadel

Freshman of the Year – Tyrie Adams, QB, Western Carolina

Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Brent Thompson, The Citadel

First Team Offense

QB Devlin Hodges, Soph., Samford

RB Lorenzo Long, Sr., Wofford

RB Tyler Renew, Sr., The Citadel

OL Nick Jeffreys, Sr., The Citadel

OL Isaiah Pinson, Jr., The Citadel

OL Bret Niederreither, Sr., Mercer

OL Corey Levin, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Anton Wahrby, Sr., Wofford

TE Ryan Swingle, Jr., VMI

WR Karel Hamilton, Sr., Samford

WR Terryon Robinson, Jr., Western Carolina

First Team Defense

DL Joe Crochet, Sr., The Citadel

DL Ahmad Gooden, Soph., Samford

DL Keionta Davis, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Vantrel McMillan, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Tyler Vaughn, Jr., Wofford

LB Ryan Francis, Jr., VMI

LB Allan Cratsenberg, Jr., VMI

LB Nakevion Leslie, Sr., Chattanooga

LB Tevin Floyd, Sr., The Citadel

DB Dee Delaney, Jr., The Citadel

DB Kailik Williams, Jr., The Citadel

DB Omari Williams, Jr., Samford

DB Jaleel Green, Sr., Wofford

First Team Specialists

PK David Marvin, Jr., Wofford

P David Marvin, Jr., Wofford

RS DeAndre Schoultz, Sr., The Citadel

Second Team Offense

QB Alejandro Bennifield, Jr., Chattanooga

RB Detrez Newsome, Jr., Western Carolina

RB Derrick Craine, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Kyle Weaver, Sr., The Citadel

OL Matthew Schmidt, Jr., Furman

OL Jacob Revis, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Roo Daniels, Sr., Wofford

OL Dequan Miller, Sr., Wofford

TE Duncan Fletcher, Sr., Furman

WR Aaron Sanders, Sr., VMI

WR Marquise Irvin, Soph., Mercer

Second Team Defense

DL Ken Allen, Soph., The Citadel

DL Tosin Aguebor, Sr., Mercer

DL Roosevelt Donaldson, Sr., Samford

DL Miles Brown, Soph., Wofford

LB Dylan Weigel, Soph., ETSU

LB Shaheed Salmon, Jr., Samford

LB Dale Warren, Jr., Chattanooga

DB Trey Robinson, Sr., Furman

DB Jamerson Blount, Sr., Samford

DB Montrell Pardue, Soph., Chattanooga

DB Greg Sanders, Jr., VMI

DB Fred Payne, Sr., Western Carolina

Second Team Specialists

PK Cody Clark, Sr., The Citadel

P Ian Berryman, Soph., Western Carolina

RS Mason Dermott, Fr., VMI

Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, Soph., QB, Samford

Defensive Player of the Year – Keionta Davis, Sr., DL, Chattanooga

Freshman of the Year – Tyrie Adams, QB, Western Carolina

Jacobs Blocking Award – Isaiah Pinson, Jr., OL, The Citadel

Coach of the Year – Brent Thompson, The Citadel

First Team Offense

QB Devlin Hodges, Soph., Samford

RB Derrick Craine, Sr., Chattanooga

RB Lorenzo Long, Sr., Wofford

OL Nick Jeffreys, Sr., The Citadel

OL Isaiah Pinson, Jr., The Citadel

OL Corey Levin, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Jacob Revis, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Anton Wahrby, Sr., Wofford

TE Ryan Swingle, Jr., VMI

WR Karel Hamilton, Sr., Samford

WR Andrej Suttles, Sr., Furman

First Team Defense

DL Joe Crochet, Sr., The Citadel

DL Keionta Davis, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Miles Brown, Soph., Wofford

DL Tyler Vaughn, Jr., Wofford

LB Shaheed Salmon, Jr., Samford

LB Dale Warren, Jr., Chattanooga

LB Nakevion Leslie, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Dee Delaney, Jr., The Citadel

DB Kailik Williams, Jr., The Citadel

DB Omari Williams, Jr., Samford

DB Lucas Webb, Jr., Chattanooga

First Team Specialists

PK David Marvin, Jr., Wofford

P Ian Berryman, Soph., Western Carolina

RS DeAndre Schoultz, Sr., The Citadel

Second Team Offense

QB Alejandro Bennifield, Jr., Chattanooga

RB Tyler Renew, Sr., The Citadel

RB Detrez Newsome, Jr., Western Carolina

OL Kyle Weaver, Sr., The Citadel

OL Bret Niederreither, Sr., Mercer

OL Armando Bonheur, Sr., Samford

OL Josh Cardiello, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Andrew Lewis, Sr., VMI

(tie)OL Roo Daniels, Jr., Wofford

TE Duncan Fletcher, Sr., Furman

WR Kelvin McKnight, Soph., Samford

WR Marquise Irvin, Soph., Mercer

Second Team Defense

DL Isaiah Buehler, Soph., Mercer

DL Roosevelt Donaldson, Sr., Samford

DL Ahmad Gooden, Soph., Samford

DL Vantrel McMillan, Sr., Chattanooga

LB Tevin Floyd, Sr., The Citadel

LB Ryan Francis, Jr., VMI

LB Tyson Dickson, Sr., Western Carolina

DB Trey Robinson, Sr., Furman

DB Jamerson Blount, Sr., Samford

DB Montrell Pardue, Jr., Chattanooga

DB Trey Morgan, Sr., Western Carolina

(tie)DB Jaleel Green, Sr., Wofford

Second Team Specialists

PK Cody Clark, Sr., The Citadel

P David Marvin, Jr., Wofford

RS Mason Dermott, Soph., VMI

(tie) Detrez Newsome, Jr., Western Carolina

All-Freshman Offense

Drew McEntyre, OL, The Citadel

Ben Blackmon, OL, ETSU

Tim Coleman, OL, Furman

Thomas Gordon, WR, Furman

TaDarryl Marshall, WR, Samford

Nick Nixon, OL, Samford

Malcolm White, OL, Chattanooga

Javean Lara, WR, VMI

Daz Palmer, RB, VMI

Tyrie Adams, QB, Western Carolina

Walker Lanning, OL, Western Carolina

(tie) Aubrey Payne, TE, Western Carolina

All-Freshman Defense

Khafari Buffalo, DB, The Citadel

Jason Maduafokwa, LB, ETSU

Nasir Player, DL, ETSU

Will Coneway, LB, Mercer

Eric Jackson, DB, Mercer

Dorian Kithcart, DL, Mercer

Jalen Nash, DL, Samford

George Gbesee, DB, Wofford

Mikel Horton, DL, Wofford

Datavious Wilson, LB, Wofford

Jireh Wilson, LB, Wofford

All-Freshman Specialists

Jacob Godek, PK, The Citadel

Colin Brewer, P, Chattanooga

Connell Young, RS, Western Carolina

