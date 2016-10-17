Mercer’s Rosete leads F&M Bank Intercollegiate entering final round

Mercer freshman Kiko Rosete had a strong day Monday in Austin Peay's F&M Bank Intercollegiate.
Rosete shot a 6-under-par 66 in the tournament's second round (after a 1-over-73 on Sunday) to hold the tournament's individual lead.
Playing as an individual, Rosete’s score doesn't count toward Mercer's team score. Still, the Bears are second in the team standings at 10 over, which is six shots behind Missouri State.
Rosete holds a three-stroke lead over Park Buck from Belmont and Hunter Richardson from Tennessee-Martin.
“Kiko played phenomenal in the second round," Mercer head coach Kirk Kayden said. "He didn’t have a single bogey and shot 66 in in the afternoon, and he leads the field as an individual. That’s pretty impressive for a freshman. We’re trying to get some experience for him as playing as an individual helps that.
Mercer will tee off Tuesday’s final round at 8:30 a.m. on the first through fifth holes while Rosete will start on No. 14.
