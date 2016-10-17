Peach State Sports Blog

October 17, 2016 10:46 PM

Mercer’s Rosete leads F&M Bank Intercollegiate entering final round

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley - dshirley@macon.com

Mercer freshman Kiko Rosete had a strong day Monday in Austin Peay's F&M Bank Intercollegiate.

Rosete shot a 6-under-par 66 in the tournament's second round (after a 1-over-73 on Sunday) to hold the tournament's individual lead.

Playing as an individual, Rosete’s score doesn't count toward Mercer's team score. Still, the Bears are second in the team standings at 10 over, which is six shots behind Missouri State.

Rosete holds a three-stroke lead over Park Buck from Belmont and Hunter Richardson from Tennessee-Martin.

“Kiko played phenomenal in the second round," Mercer head coach Kirk Kayden said. "He didn’t have a single bogey and shot 66 in in the afternoon, and he leads the field as an individual. That’s pretty impressive for a freshman. We’re trying to get some experience for him as playing as an individual helps that.

Mercer will tee off Tuesday’s final round at 8:30 a.m. on the first through fifth holes while Rosete will start on No. 14.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Comments

Videos

Mercer junior Chandler Curtis has big game Saturday

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos