Mercer’s Hoffman likes leadership of returning players

Mercer basketball head coach Bob Hoffman is counting on his eight returning players to show the new players the way the Bears do things.
Andrew Fishler is the lone senior, while the returning juniors are Jordan Strawberry, Stephon Jelks, Demetre Rivers and Desmond Ringer, and the returning sophomores are Ethan Stair, Cory Kilby, Jaylen Stowe.
“That’s always been our culture, no matter where we’ve been,” Hoffman said. “You want the returning guys and the older fellows to set the tone, set the pace and set an understanding of what’s going to be expected. I’m sure our guys are doing a good job of that, and they continue to push ahead as we speak. I think we’re going to have an amazing year, and I’m excited what it’s going to look like.”
Leading comes natural to Jelks, but Hoffman said the rest of the other returning players have stepped up in that department.
“Stephon Jelks, as you would expect, he’s vocal and has high energy,” Hoffman said. “He’s doing a good job of that. Jordan Strawberry is continuing to get better in his communication and his ability to say what he needs to say. He can still get better at it. I think Ethan Stair has done a great job with that. He’s not known for being a great, big-time talker either, but he’s been doing a good job.
“All our returning guys have done a really good job, I think, of understanding what they have to do. They’ve been inclusive in putting the new guys in good positions and being excited that they are here. I think they can see what the potential is for our team.”
