1:22 Lamb proud of Bears for second-half rally Pause

1:37 Mercer offense turns it on in second half

1:43 Strong second-half play by Mercer defense keys win

1:16 Pregame at Greyhound Field

0:54 Bears defenders just have to do their job

0:47 Mercer studies Temple offense to prepare for Tennessee Tech

1:33 Bears defense adjusts to non-option offense

2:02 Bobby Lamb breaks down Tennessee Tech

0:47 Bears have playmaker in Marquise Irvin

1:58 Mercer settling into regular schedule

3:03 Lamb sees good and bad in loss to Georgia Tech