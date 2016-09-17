Bears rally for first win of season

The Mercer Bears have had plenty of experience coming up just short in close games and not making the key plays in crucial situations.
But they made all the plays that mattered Saturday against Tennessee Tech. Trailing early after the Golden Eagles returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Bears rallied for a 34-27 win Saturday at Five Star Stadium for their first victory of the season.
Mercer (1-2) finished with 401 yards of offense and won the turnover battle, forcing four while turning the ball over just once.
Eight who mattered
Sam Walker: The sophomore tight end had four catches for 39 yards with touchdown catches of 22 and 9 yards.
John Russ: The senior quarterback completed 23-of-35 passes for 259 yards and the two touchdowns to Walker while rushing 10 times for 46 yards and two more scores.
Avery Ward/Marquise Irvin: Ward finished with eight catches for 86 yards, while Irvin added seven catches for 60 yards.
Jeremy James/Eric Jackson: The Bears’ starting cornerbacks were under the gun against Golden Eagles quarterback Michael Birdsong, who threw for 239 yards. But James and Jackson picked up their play in the second half and finished with nine and eight tackles, respectively.
Lee Bennett/Tyler Ward: The two linebackers helped the Bears control the action in the second half, finishing with nine and seven tackles, respectively
Turning point
Trailing 27-24 in the fourth quarter, Mercer needed a big defensive stand, and it got it. Kyle Trammell had a big sack that forced Tennessee Tech into a third-and-long situation early in the quarter, and Stephen Houzah made the Golden Eagles pay with an interception and a 35-yard return to Tennessee Tech’s 27-yard line. That was Mercer’s first interception of the season and set up Russ’ go-ahead score.
Observations
Rushing in: For the sixth time in his career and the second time this season, Russ had two rushing touchdowns. He scored from 15 yards in the second quarter and 1 yard in the fourth. He has 28 career rushing touchdowns.
Strong second half on offense: The Bears had just 22 plays and 145 yards of offense in the first two quarters, but they dominated play in the second half with 51 plays and 256 yards.
Strong second half on defense: The Golden Eagles dominated time of possession in the first half with 21 minutes, 43 seconds to just 8:17 for Mercer, and they had 38 plays for 165 yards in the first half but only 26 plays for 92 yards after the half, including (minus)-14 yards in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Tech also had two fumbles and an interception after halftime, while the Bears finished with six sacks.
Worth mentioning
Strange touchdown: In the third quarter, Russ hit Walker in the back with a pass, and the ball dropped straight to the ground. But the play was called a catch and a fumble, and the Golden Eagles picked up the ball and returned it 8 yards for a score and a 27-24 lead.
Nice leg: Sophomore place-kicker Cole Fisher nailed a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to stretch Mercer’s lead to 34-27. That was Fisher’s career long and set a program record.
They said it
Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb on the win: “I’m extremely proud of our team. We talked at halftime about flipping the switch. And what I mean by flipping the switch is, we needed to flip the switch on offense, defense and special teams. We weren’t playing good. They were outplaying us. We were making mistakes that we usually don’t make, and they had us behind the eight-ball coming into halftime. And I was not a happy camper, and it was not a happy locker room. But the kids got the message.”
Russ on the struggles early: “It was me. I missed balls, and I missed some reads. The line was doing their job, and the receivers were doing their job. I just was missing stuff. I don’t know what it was, but in the second half, we started rolling a little bit and started using up-tempo, and it started to work.”
Walker on being a big part of the game plan: “It feels really good to help the team win. I’m down to do whatever if we win. That’s what I want.”
Safety Zach Jackson on second-half play: “We just made some small adjustments at halftime. We knew the first half is not characteristic of how we play, and in the second half, we made those small adjustments and pretty much just shut them out.”
What’s next?
Mercer travels to VMI on Oct. 1.
