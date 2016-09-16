Bears glad they’re out of options — for now

The question was barely completed before Mercer defensive coordinator Mike Kolakowski responded: Is it good to be done with the option for a while after facing versions of it against The Citadel and Georgia Tech?
“Heck yes. It is, to be honest with you,” Kolakowski said. “Our kids did a good job against it; we just didn’t finish on a few things. Give credit to them — they worked very hard — and we’re so much better at understanding the triple-option now than two years ago. It’s a credit to the kids.”
Mercer opened its season with a one-point loss to The Citadel and then followed that up with a loss last week at Georgia Tech. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Bears host Tennessee Tech, which beat Mercer 29-22 last season, in a non-conference game.
The Golden Eagles have a new coaching staff, led by Marcus Satterfield, who was the offensive coordinator at Chattanooga from 2009-12 and Temple from 2013-15.
“Coach Satterfield is a great offensive mind. He loves to use multiple formations and multiple personnel,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “He certainly likes to run things first and then play off of the play-action.”
That’s probably a relief for the Bears, who have settled back into their base defense, at least until they face Wofford on Oct. 29. The Golden Eagles (1-1) are averaging 24.0 points and 375.0 yards per game, led by Marshall transfer Michael Birdsong at quarterback. He has thrown for 496 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, while Yeedee Thaenrat leads the team with 133 rushing yards.
“We have to go back to day one of our camp where we practiced for 13, 14 days against our offense with our base package,” Kolakowski said. “We started doing a little bit of that last week as far as running our base package against our offense, which is a one-back, two-back style attack. You’re going to get 11 personnel — one tight end, one back. You’re going to get 12 personnel just like we have in putting two tight ends out on the field. And then you’re going to get 21 personnel — last year they played with a fullback and a tight end.
“That’s the basic grouping. You’re going to get multiple out of those different personnel groups.”
That likely sounds good to the Mercer defense. The Bears have allowed 29.5 points and 392.5 yards per game, and most of those yards — 313.0 per game — have come on the ground.
“We’ve got to get back into pass coverage stuff,” senior linebacker Tyler Ward said. “We’ve worked a little bit, jumped into it a little bit at practice (last week), but we’ve got to get back in our own rhythm, get back into our normal defense. And I don’t think we’ll have any trouble doing that.”
Comments