Peach State Sports Blog

September 12, 2016 11:42 AM

Bears hold their spot in Southern Conference power poll

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

1. The Citadel

2. Chattanooga

3. Samford

4. Mercer

5. Western Carolina

6. Furman

7. Wofford

8. VMI

9. East Tennessee State

Last week’s scores

Georgia Tech 35, Mercer 10

Chattanooga 34, Presbyterian 0

Mississippi 38, Wofford 13

Western Carolina 44, Gardner-Webb 14

VMI 17, Morehead State 13

The Citadel 19, Furman 14

Samford 35, Central Arkansas 29

This week’s games

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State, 1:30 p.m.

Johnson C. Smith at Wofford, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Mercer, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 7 p.m.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Comments

Videos

Bears not used to this feeling

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos