Saturday’s thoughts, Bulldogs not inspired

Big winner, individual
Kalen Ballage, Arizona State: Ballage tied an NCAA record with eight touchdowns in his team’s 68-55 win over Texas Tech.
Big winner, team
Iowa: Yes, it’s just Iowa and Iowa State, but the Hawkeyes had lost three of four to their instate rivals before winning last year, and they backed that up with a 42-3 win Saturday.
Big loser, team
TCU: A week after so many ranked teams lost, TCU was one of only two ranked teams to lose, dropping a 41-38 double-overtime decision to Arkansas. The Horned Frogs could have won the game at the end of regulation but had a short field goal try blocked.
Close call I
Georgia: After an inspiring win last week over North Carolina, Georgia was anything but inspired in its 26-24 win over FCS program Nicholls State. The Bulldogs actually trailed in the third quarter.
Close call II
Clemson: The Tigers were sloppy throughout for the second straight game and won by six points for the second straight game, holding off Troy 30-24. Other than Clemson and Georgia, all the other ranked teams that won Saturday did so comfortably.
Around the state
A solid day: Mercer was respectable in a 35-10 loss to Georgia Tech, which played without star quarterback Justin Thomas in the second half. ... Georgia Southern won its Sun Belt Conference opener on the road, beating South Alabama 24-9. ... Georgia State lost to Air Force (48-14). ... Fort Valley State dropped to 0-2 with 10-7 loss to Lane.
