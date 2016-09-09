Bears gear up for Yellow Jackets’ speed and size

The opponent’s offense is similar to what Mercer saw in its season opener against The Citadel.
But it will add plenty of more size and speed, and that’s what the Bears have been preparing for all week. The Bears have been preparing for more side and speed on offense, as well.
They will find out if that preparation has paid off Saturday when Mercer travels to Georgia Tech in the Bears’ first game against an FBS program.
“I said last week that obviously we get the advantage of working (against this offense) all preseason camp,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “I thought our defense did a really good job of defending it once we got used to the speed of the game. The difference is Georgia Tech gets the ball out to the perimeter a little bit more, and the speed is going to be a little bit faster.”
That starts with senior quarterback Justin Thomas, a senior who is in his third season as a starter. Thomas led Georgia Tech to a comeback win over Boston College last week with a touchdown drive in the closing minute.
“(Georgia Tech) has a very dynamic quarterback who can make plays, and he’s a guy that’s certainly the key to their offense,” Lamb said. “We’ve got to find a way to get the ball out of his hands or find a way to get a hand on him because he’s very quick. It’ll be a great challenge for us, but at least we’ve seen some form of it the last few weeks.”
Most of the Bears’ work has been trying to get the scout team to showcase what Georgia Tech will offer as an offense.
“You try to emulate (Georgia Tech’s) speed with your scout team,” Lamb said. “Even though our scout team is doing a better job — they’ve been doing this for three weeks — it’s still tough to emulate a guy named Justin Thomas. He’s very quick, very agile. I mean, if you look at that Boston College game, he just willed his way to win that game on the last drive.
“It’s going to be difficult, but hopefully the experience we had last week with starting the game off, we’ll be ready for the speed this time.”
If the Bears can handle the Yellow Jackets’ speed, they will have to try to find a way to deal with the step up in Georgia Tech’s size.
“Their ends are big, their tackles are big, and they’re pretty experienced up front,” Lamb said of the Yellow Jackets’ defensive front. “I think (Georgia Tech) has some new guys in the secondary, but (defensive coordinator) Ted Roof knows what he’s doing. He’s been there for a while, always been a great defensive mind. Like I said, for us to be successful, we’ve got to keep those guys off balance. It will be a great challenge for us.”
But it’s one the Bears are looking forward to.
“This is just another game for us — they’re bigger and maybe a step or two faster than last week,” senior tackle Bret Niederreither said. “But if we just go out and work hard while doing what our coaches say, we should be ready by Saturday.”
