Bears set for another ‘first’ against Yellow Jackets

The Mercer Bears have had several firsts since the program rebooted in 2013 with a 10-2 season.
The first game (and win): a 40-37 win over Reinhardt on Aug. 31, 2013.
The first road win: a 38-31 win over Campbell on Oct. 26, 2013.
The first Southern Conference game: a 25-20 loss to Furman on Sept. 6, 2014.
The first Southern Conference road game (and win): a 27-24 win over VMI on Sept. 27, 2014.
And the first win over a ranked team: a 17-14 win over Chattanooga on Nov. 7, 2015.
On Saturday, the Bears face another first with their initial game against an FBS program as they travel to Georgia Tech.
“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of firsts here at Mercer. This may be our last first, if I can say it that way,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “This will be our first FBS game, and what better a way to start that then in our home state (of Georgia) in Atlanta, where we have over 30,000 alumni and a campus there. It’s a great challenge for us, great challenge for our team. Really, I’ve been in a lot of big arenas and played in a lot of big stadiums over the years, and with (the players) this will be their first trip.”
“Bottom line is — I told them in the team meeting — it’s going to be just like playing at Five Star Stadium. The bottom line is we’re going to have a great atmosphere there. (Mercer) is taking a lot of fans, and I’m sure Georgia Tech will have a great fan base there because it’s (Georgia Tech’s home) opener. We’re excited about the opportunity, but it’s a football game. You’ve got to go play just like it’s at Five Star Stadium. That’s really the only thing we’re talking about.”
Senior offensive lineman Bret Niederreither transferred into the Mercer program from Temple so he has been involved in FBS games before and has some experience in that kind of atmosphere.
“It’s very exciting. A lot of guys on our team are from Georgia and the Atlanta area, so they’re ready to go,” Niederreither said. “This is kind of like a home game for them in some ways, but, it’ll be a challenge, and we’re excited to face it.
“I would say just to stay focused and make sure you get some extra film in. When (the stadium) gets crazy and it gets loud, it can get hectic. When it comes down to it, in third-and-short while the crowd is going crazy, it’s important to stay focused on what you’re doing each and every play. Otherwise, you’re going to make a mistake that they’ll take advantage of. It’s really important to just get the film and know what you’re doing every play.”
While the Bears are focusing on the Yellow Jackets, they also have to move past their season-opening loss to The Citadel on Thursday. In that game, Mercer committed 10 penalties, while The Citadel just had one.
Last year, Mercer led the country in fewest penalties per game.
“Just knowing that we’ve got to go fix the things we’ve done wrong — we had a lot of penalties and mistakes on offense,” Niederreither said of the focus on practice this week. “We’ve just got to fix those things, and once we do that, I think we’ve shown we can be a pretty talented offense. We can move the ball on good defenses, so if we eliminate mistakes and penalties, we should be all right.
“It was very uncharacteristic of us. Like (Coach Lamb) said, we barely had any penalties last year — we led the nation in (that category). Having 10 penalties in the first game ... it wasn’t like us. It’s frustrating, but we’ve got to go back to work and practice while working on our technique.”
Comments