Fantasy weeks can be a dream

1:30 Volunteers pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by 'giving to others' Pause

2:39 Put Down the Guns rally draws victims' families

2:20 Perry band members talk about slain teen

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral