La Salle is coming to town

3:31 'Countless lives saved' chief says of chaotic hospital shooting Pause

1:08 Volunteers explain why they lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

0:37 Collision in shopping area kills woman

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

1:05 Winter Wonderland Festival brings synthetic ice to balmy weather.

0:50 See the lights at The Rock Ranch in 30 seconds

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

1:03 Macon-Bibb mayor rides bike downtown wearing dress shirt, khakis and tie

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera