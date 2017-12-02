Georgia’s defense wipes away previous Auburn game with tremendous performance

More Videos 0:34 Jake Fromm: ‘We obviously had a better game plan coming in. Guys were ready to play.’ Pause 3:37 Our best photos from Georgia's win in the SEC Championship 0:37 Dawgs raise SEC Championship trophy 0:29 Georgia players rush the field prior to SEC Championship game 1:02 'We fought hard': How Georgia got even with Auburn 1:11 Georgia celebrates 2017 SEC championship 3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Did 'fairy godmother' steal food? 4:38 Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 0:39 Georgia's Terry Godwin had never won a championship. Until now 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Georgia players rush the field prior to SEC Championship game The Georgia Bulldogs hit the field Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 before the SEC Championship game against the Auburn Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Georgia Bulldogs hit the field Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 before the SEC Championship game against the Auburn Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

The Georgia Bulldogs hit the field Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 before the SEC Championship game against the Auburn Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph