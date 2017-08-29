It’s time for Georgia to take the next step with Smart and Eason

It’s normal to expect to be better at something the second time around. We were all likely better in our jobs in the second year, compared to the first.
In a way, that should be the theme of this year’s Georgia Bulldogs team. The head coach and the quarterback are both now doing this for the second time, so they have to be better at it.
Kirby Smart has to be more comfortable. He knows everyone and has a feel for what it’s like to be a head coach. Smart trained under some great teachers, but there’s nothing like being in those shoes as the head coach. He knows what it’s all about now, even after just one season.
The expected improvement for sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason is critical to Georgia’s potential success. Eason was thrown into the fire last year as a freshman, wide-eyed from Washington with only raw talent. That likely has been refined since the season ended to help make Eason better.
Eason was not placed in the best situation last year. His offensive line was awful at times, and his receivers had far too many drops.
Those positions must get better, as well. The offensive line for Georgia is practically brand new, with Isaiah Wynn and Lamont Gaillard moving from the guard positions to left tackle and center, respectively. Then there’s Pat Allen, who played in only two games as a reserve last season, and Solomon Kindley, who played one snap in the Missouri game and still got a redshirt.
The freshman offensive linemen are the ones everyone can’t wait to see. It looks like Andrew Thomas will start Saturday at right tackle. While everyone thought Isaiah Wilson would be the freshman star, Thomas has been the talk of the preseason. Both should help make the offensive line better.
The wide receivers should also be better. Mecole Hardman was a five-star prospect out of high school. Now it’s time to see that potential and that talent. Plus, freshman Mark Webb could become a favorite target for Eason.
Terry Godwin, Javon Wims and Riley Ridley could be the three main receivers. Godwin is the one people talk about who could become the main go-to guy for Georgia in the passing game. The depth is there to see great improvements from the receivers.
Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are two of the best running backs in the country. Then there’s freshman D’Andre Swift and holdovers Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield. If Georgia doesn’t run for more than 3,000 yards as a team this season, something’s seriously wrong.
Eason will have his choice of tight ends to target, including Isaac Nauta, Jeb Blazevich and maybe this year we see more of Charlie Woerner.
If the quarterback, the offensive line and the wide receivers just have moderate improvement, the Bulldogs are going to score a lot more than the 24.5 points they scored last season. It may be up to offensive coordinator Jim Chaney to make it happen, and he’s under the gun this season.
The defense, well, it should be really good. The depth on the defensive line is outstanding. The linebackers are experienced, and the secondary has several new players (transfer J.R. Reed and freshman Richard LeCounte) who could make an impact.
Georgia’s schedule is not tough. Sure, the Bulldogs have to be careful going to South Bend, Knoxville and to Auburn. But Notre Dame is coming off a 4-8 season, and the Bulldogs are not playing Alabama or LSU. They’re playing Mississippi State out of the SEC West. This season will come down to what happens in Jacksonville, as it usually does.
Should Georgia win the SEC East? Yes, mainly because the two main competitors for the division — Florida and Tennessee — have new quarterbacks and a lot to replace from last year. Winning the division would be the next logical step for Georgia, as it simply tries to get better.
Smart and Eason will lead the way. If they’re better at their jobs, Georgia should win the division and at least 10 games this season. That would be the next step for Smart to get this program where is needs to be moving forward.
