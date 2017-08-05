Atlanta Braves’ promotion of young stars marks another turn in the rebuild

There was some disappointment Monday when the Atlanta Braves failed to make a trade before the deadline. Many wanted a few veterans shipped off for more prospects to build for the future.
That could still happen this month, if veterans like Jim Johnson and Matt Adams and maybe even Brandon Phillips clear waivers. But on Tuesday, the Braves did something to make the fans not worry much about trades.
Atlanta recalled rookie Lucas Sims to take over for Jaime Garcia in the rotation. The Braves then promoted Ozzie Albies, one of their top prospects, to take over at second base. Phillips will now play third, while Adams will get some time in left field.
And that Freddie Freeman guy, who did nothing to embarrass himself at third base, is going home to first base.
Sims made the best first impression, with a good start against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. Sims allowed just three runs in six innings, with no walks and three strikeouts. The zero walks part stands out, as Sims has struggled with his control during his five years in the minor leagues. But that has improved this year, as Sims has cut his walk ratio in half from last season in Triple-A Gwinnett.
Sims will now get his chance. There is a long line of young prospects behind him more highly rated champing at the bit to get into Atlanta’s rotation. But if Sims does well, those players may have to wait a while longer.
Let’s say Sims impresses in the 10 starts he’s likely to get. Well, that could lock him into the 2018 rotation, along with Sean Newcomb, Mike Foltynewicz and Julio Teheran. And yes, with his good work, veteran R.A. Dickey could have his $8 million option picked up and return.
Newcomb is struggling with his control, and he has done that his entire minor league career. The stuff is there, however, and the Braves just have to let Newcomb learn in his first taste of the big leagues. He ha a great fastball and effective curveball to get batters out. Newcomb just needs to develop his third pitch more and work on throwing strikes.
The Braves will have, barring trades, Luiz Gohara, Mike Soroka, Kolby Allard, Max Fried and Kyle Wright all in the top two levels of the minor leagues next season. Those five pitchers could knock on Atlanta’s door at some point, meaning the talent is bubbling up to the top.
Albies showed the Braves he was ready with his fine play in Gwinnett. The small switch-hitter hit better in his second season back in Triple-A, including showing power with nine home runs. The Braves need to also let him play some at shortstop before the end of the season to improve Albies’ value.
If Adams and/or Phillips are traded, the Braves could bring back Dansby Swanson from Gwinnett and have Swanson, Albies and Johan Camargo play the infield. It would also be good to see Rio Ruiz at third base a bit more.
The Braves say right now they are not going to promote outfielder Ronald Acuna, who is still 19 years old but tearing up Triple-A. Acuna has hit .341 with a .423 on-base percentage, four home runs and 12 RBI in his 22 games with Gwinnett. He has hit .318 with a .374 OBP in three levels this season.
Acuna is close, and he’s going to tempt the Braves to change their mind. There is little doubt Acuna will take over one of the outfield spots next season. It’s just a matter of who he will replace: Matt Kemp or Nick Markakis. Acuna is simply one of the best prospects in the sport.
This past week was yet another turn in Atlanta’s rebuilding process. The young stars are coming, and while patience is required, there will be a ton of excitement watching them help get the Braves back on track.
