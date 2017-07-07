Atlanta Braves need to trade veterans, continue the process of rebuild

Earlier this week the Atlanta Braves got within a game of the .500 mark. They had finished off a great run, winning 13 of the previous 19 games. They were at the halfway point of the season with a 40-41 record.
That got some people thinking. Maybe, just maybe, the Braves could make a run in the second half.
History tells us anything is possible. The Braves were 9 1/2 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1991. They came back to win the division. Two years later, the Braves were nine games back of the Giants. They came back to win the division.
Hold the phones. While that’s nice to think about, this team is in a different situation than those two teams were. The 1991 Braves were ready to take off and win, while the 1993 team was one of the deepest in the 14-year division run.
Those teams had Hall of Fame starting pitchers in the rotation. This year’s team does not. Tom Glavine and John Smoltz aren’t walking through that clubhouse door.
This year’s Braves team is still in the middle of a rebuilding process. There is still work to be done. There are still pieces to be added. This team can still win and have a good second half to even perhaps finish with a winning record.
But are this year’s Braves ready for the playoffs?
Well, the Houston Astros answered that for us Tuesday and Wednesday, didn’t they?
The Braves are not going to the playoffs this year. Sure, let them surprise us and make me look like an idiot for writing this. But that’s not where this team is — at least not yet.
It was good, in a way, that the impressive Astros humbled the Braves. It somewhat opened the eyes of many fans, some of whom may have dreamed about some special run in the second half. It made many realize positive steps are being made in this process, but the Braves just aren’t there yet.
Then on Thursday, trade rumors popped up. Jon Heyman of Fan Rag reported the Braves are getting calls on Julio Teheran. Heyman said Jaime Garcia is drawing interest. He also had an article about nine potential trades and had Matt Adams going to the Yankees for two prospects.
This was a bit different from the story last week, which had the Braves interested in pitchers Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana and Chris Archer. These are pitchers the Braves have had interest in before, but with July 31 around the corner, the talk started again.
So, what should the Braves do? Should they try to make deals to go for it, to make the playoffs this year? Or should they continue the process and trade veterans for more young talent to build for the future?
Forget the impossible dream of the 2017 playoffs. This team is not going to win the division. It’s in year three of the rebuilding process. Don’t push it. Trade these veterans for more young talent.
Many fans on Twitter agree with me.
Eddie said, "I hope Coppy keeps his eye on the prize and not letting getting close to contention mess things up. Trade these guys with value."
Rodney said, "Tough as it may be for some, they need to be sellers this year. Trust the process."
Nick said, "I’m ready to see the kids come up."
Thom said, "Go with the kids. Not only are they talented but I think the chemistry would be great. Don’t underestimate that. Right, Bill Shanks?"
Jordan said, "I’m all for the youngins."
AA said, "It’s not about winning now as you’ve said. It’s a process and we gotta continue to obtain long-term potential assets."
Matt said, "Just need to keep patient. They are close."
Yes, Matt is right. They are close. The Braves may have even turned a corner. But they have a great opportunity to take these veteran players and turn them in to more talent for the future.
Teheran needs to go. He has struggled in SunTrust Park. Teheran’s contract still gives him great value — maybe not as much as in year’s past. But Teheran should still fetch several good prospects. And if Heyman is right about Houston having interest, that’s a perfect fit.
Garcia needs to go. I’m not sure what value he has with his recent slide, but Garcia should still bring back something. Kansas City could use him.
Adams needs to go. Freddie Freeman is the first baseman. We need to see Rio Ruiz and Johan Camargo at third base. The Braves need to trade Adams now, and the Yankees need him. Yes, get two prospects from the Yankees and move on.
Brandon Phillips needs to go. Yes, he’s great in the clubhouse. But this team needs to see Ozzie Albies, who has hit .336 in his last 31 games for Triple-A Gwinnett. Albies looks ready.
Jim Johnson needs to go. Oh, yes, Johnson needs to go. See if anyone will take Johnson for a fringe prospect or two. Give Arodys Vizcaino a shot when he gets off the disabled list to be the closer.
If a team would give them something of value for Nick Markakis or Matt Kemp, the Braves should seriously think about it. Why not? I’d trade Markakis before Kemp, only because Kemp’s presence gives Freeman protection in the lineup. But it’s worth gauging the value of those two veterans.
If a team would give them something of value for R.A. Dickey, the Braves should seriously think about it. He’s likely to be gone after this season anyway. Make room for Lucas Sims by trading Garcia and/or Dickey. Let’s see what Sims can do the rest of the year. Maybe even give Aaron Blair one more try.
The Braves shouldn’t be worried the fans will get ticked if they trade these veterans for more young talent. The fans are going to go to SunTrust Park no matter what this season. Look at how they’ve loved watching Sean Newcomb. They want to see more of the young players, which will get them much more excited about the future compared to watching stand-ins who have served their purpose of being temporary players.
This season has already been a success. The Braves are taking the next necessary step in the process. Brian Snitker has done a great job as manager, and his team is playing better as the season rolls along. But this is not a playoff team. This is all about continuing the work that was started two-plus years ago.
The fact we’re even having the discussion about whether they should be buyers or sellers shows you how quickly and successfully the Braves have been rebuilt. Think about where the Cubs were in year three of their rebuild, or even where the Astros were at this step. They were still losing 100 games.
The Braves plan is working, but there is more work to be done. They need to be active before July 31. They need to trade the veterans for more talent that will help this team in the future. The fans will understand. They’ll likely even be more excited than they are right now. They know what’s going on, and they’re ready to watch the kids.
