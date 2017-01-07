Strange timing for Hawks’ changes

4:01 Mercer earns first conference win Pause

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

1:59 Yante Maten on second-half performance against Missouri

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)