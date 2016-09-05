Update on Braves prospects acquired in trades

Here’s how the prospects acquired by the Atlanta Braves in trades this season have done in the Atlanta farm system.
Dylan Moore, acquired in the Jeff Francoeur deal, has played just nine games with the Carolina Mudcats. He’s hitting .375 with a .432 on base percentage, no home runs, four RBI and two stolen bases.
Catcher Kade Scivicque, who came from Detroit for Erick Aybar, is hitting .167 in 10 games with Carolina, with two RBI and a .231 on base percentage.
Outfielder Anfernee Seymour, the former Marlins’ prospect who came over for Hunter Cervenka, is hitting .243 in Rome with four RBI and six stolen bases, with a .278 on base percentage.
Travis DeMerritte, acquired from the Rangers, is hitting .258 with three home runs, 11 RBI and four stolen bases in 34 games with the Carolina Mudcats in High-A. His on base percentage is .395. DeMerritte has played 29 games at second base and one game at shortstop.
Lefty pitcher Michael Mader, who came with Seymour from the Marlins, has started five games for Mississippi. He’s 0-3 with a 2.40 ERA, 27 hits in 30 innings pitched, with eight runs allowed, six walks and 26 strikeouts.
Relievers Caleb Dirks and Phil Pfiefer came from the Dodgers for Bud Norris. Dirks has pitched in 20 games in Double-A Mississippi. He has a 0.96 ERA, 18 hits allowed in 28 innings, 10 walks and 29 strikeouts. Pfiefer has a 3.86 ERA in 16 games with Mississippi, with 12 hits allowed in 16.1 innings, 10 walks and 17 strikeouts.
Akeel Morris, who came from the Mets for Kelly Johnson, has pitched in 25 relief outings for Mississippi. He’s got a 2.27 ERA, with 50 strikeouts and 21 walks in 35.2 innings pitched.
Who knows how many of these players will make a great impact in Atlanta, but all have improved the depth in the Braves’ farm system. That’s a huge part of the rebuilding process, to acquire talent that will improve the depth in the organization, whether it’s to get players directly to Atlanta or to have more options available for potential trades down the road.
The Braves have done a fine job the past five months in using veteran players to get younger options for the future.
