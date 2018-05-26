Fulham secures EPL return, windfall of at least $210m

Fulham's Tom Cairney, centre, lifts the trophy after the final whistle of the English League Championship final soccer match against Aston Villa, at Wembley Stadium, in London, Saturday May 26, 2018. Fulham has secured a return to the Premier League after four years away and a windfall of at least $210 million by beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the second-tier English playoff final. Tom Cairney netted probably the most lucrative goal he’ll ever score by calmly sidefooting home a finish in the 23rd minute at Wembley Stadium, ensuring Fulham joined Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff in getting promoted from the League Championship. PA via AP John Walton