Arsenal hires Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, PSG head coach Unai Emery claps, during the League One soccer match between Caen and Paris Saint-Germain at the Michel d'Ornano stadium in Caen, western France. The last time Arsenal unveiled a new manager, social media didn’t exist. On Wednesday, May 23, 2018 the north London club announced the appointment of Unai Emery on Twitter. David Vincent, File AP Photo