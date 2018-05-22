FIFA: Insufficient evidence of doping by Russia's WCup squad

This photo taken on Thursday, May 17, 2018 shows a view of the interior of the Olympic Sports Center where Panama's soccer team will live during the 2018 World Cup in Saransk, Russia. Russia is trying to wipe its sports reputation clean by hosting the World Cup after years of doping scandals. In the host city of Saransk, a training center notorious for doping abuses and tainted medals will now be the home of Panama’s soccer team. Julia Chestnova AP Photo