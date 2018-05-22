At age 53, Palmeiro hits 1st home run in return to baseball

FILE - In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, file photo, the Cleburne Railroaders mascot, Spike, left, poses with former Major League Baseball player and newly-signed player Rafael Palmeiro, right, after a news conference where Palmeiro was introduced in Cleburne, Texas. Palmeiro still has power, even at 53. After hitting more than 500 home runs in the major leagues, Palmeiro homered Monday, May 21, 2018, for the first time in his return to baseball with the independent Cleburne Railroaders. Stephen Hawkins, File AP Photo