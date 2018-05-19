Froome wins 14th stage on Zoncolan, Yates consolidates lead

Britain's Chris Froome celebrates after winning the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from San Vito al Tagliamento to the Mt. Zoncolan, in San Vito al Tagliamento, Italy, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Chris Froome responded to his critics with a fantastic ride up Monte Zoncolan to win the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday. Nevertheless, British compatriot Simon Yates consolidated his overall lead. ANSA via AP Daniel Dal Zennaro