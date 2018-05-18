Belgium extends contract with coach Martinez ahead of Cup

FILE - In this March 28, 2017 file photo, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez watches the international friendly soccer match between Russia and Belgium at Fisht stadium in Sochi, Russia. Belgium has extended the contract of coach Martinez for two years ahead of the World Cup, rewarding the Spaniard for a steady course and encouraging results. The Belgian federation said in a statement Friday, May 18, 2018, that it "has been delighted with this positive, professional and sincere collaboration with Roberto Martinez" and lauded "Belgium's impeccable performance during the World Cup qualification." Denis Tyrin, File AP Photo