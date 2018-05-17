Captain Gianluigi Buffon leaving Juventus but not retiring

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 filer, Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon waves as he leaves the pitch after the elimination of his team in the World Cup qualifying play-off second leg soccer match between Italy and Sweden, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy. Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has announced he is leaving the Italian club but the goalkeeper could continue playing elsewhere. Buffon, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, was expected to announce his retirement at a press conference at Allianz Stadium on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo