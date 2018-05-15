After Guerrero's World Cup ban, union seeks new doping rules

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 filer, Peru's Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring against Colombia during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Lima, Peru. Peru captain Paolo Guerrero has been banned from playing at the World Cup because of a positive doping test, it was announced on Monday, May 14, 2018. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency to extend Guerrero's six-month FIFA ban. Rodrigo Abd, File AP Photo