Neuer makes Germany's initial World Cup squad; Petersen, too

In this Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 photo Freiburg's Nils Petersen celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg in Dortmund, Germany. Petersen was presented on Thuessday, May 15, 2018 as a member of the German national soccer team for the world cup in Russia. Martin Meissner AP Photo