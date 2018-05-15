A look at 5 key Marseille players in the Europa League final

FILE - In this Thursday March 8, 2018 file photo, Marseille's Adil Rami, left, kicks the ball next to Bilbao's Raul Garcia during the Europa League round of 16, 1st leg soccer match between Marseille and Athletic Bilbao, at the Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, southern France. Marseille will play Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final on Wednesday May 16, 2018. Marseille now enjoys significant financial backing and the time is right to stop harping on about past glory and deliver another trophy. Atletico is bidding to win the Europa League for the third time this decade. Claude Paris, File AP Photo