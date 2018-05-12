Vinci preparing to retire before home fans at Italian Open

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 filer, Roberta Vinci, of Italy, reacts after winning her match with Lesia Tsurenko, of Ukraine, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Former U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci will have no regrets when she plays her final match at next week's Italian Open. The 35-year-old Vinci announced in November that she would conclude her career before her home fans at the Foro Italico. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo