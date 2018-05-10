Stoke, WBA lose identity, EPL status; Swansea set to follow

FILE - In this Saturday May 5, 2018 file photo, Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri reacts after Stoke City are relegated, following the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Crystal Palace, at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England. Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City used to be perennial mid-table finishers boasting some of the clearest identities in the English Premier League. Stoke and West Brom have lost their identity and already been relegated ahead of the final day of the season. Swansea could become the third relegated team on Sunday. PA via AP, File Dave Thompson