'An absolute joke': Roma furious over referee's decisions

Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov, right, reacts at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Roma and Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Liverpool advanced to its first Champions League final in more than a decade despite a 4-2 loss at Roma on Wednesday. The Reds scored two early goals and that was all they needed to advance 7-6 on aggregate after a 5-2 win in the first leg. ANSA via AP Fabio Frustaci