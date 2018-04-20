Replacing Wenger: The contenders to take over at Arsenal

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017 file photo, Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel arrives for their German Soccer Cup semifinal match against FC Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany. Arsenal is looking for a new manager for the first time this century after Arsene Wenger on Friday, April 20, 2018 announced his decision to leave his role at the end of this season. Regarded as a brilliant tactician and owning a reputation for giving young players a chance at the top level, Tuchel has been without a club since getting fired by Borussia Dortmund in May last year. Matthias Schrader, file AP Photo