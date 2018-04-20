FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, April 14, 2018, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds the fans as he walks from the pitch after the end of the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London. Guardiola said Friday April 20, 2018, that he will speak with the club at the end of the season about extending his contract at the new Premier League champions.
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, April 14, 2018, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds the fans as he walks from the pitch after the end of the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London. Guardiola said Friday April 20, 2018, that he will speak with the club at the end of the season about extending his contract at the new Premier League champions. Frank Augstein, FILE AP Photo

Guardiola to discuss future at Man City at end of season

The Associated Press

April 20, 2018 09:28 AM

MANCHESTER, England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will speak with the club at the end of the season about extending his contract.

Guardiola has one more season remaining on his current three-year deal with the new Premier League champions and says "it depends on my energy, my strength to keep going. Now I feel good."

Guardiola spent four seasons at Barcelona before taking a one-year sabbatical, then had three years at Bayern Munich before leaving to join City.

City clinched the league title last weekend with five games to spare, after already winning the English League Cup. Guardiola didn't win a trophy in his first year at City.

