5 of Arsenal's best players under Arsene Wenger

FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 24, 2001 file photo, Thierry Henry scores Arsenal's third goal against Real Mallorca during their Champions League soccer match played at Highbury, London. Arsene Wenger has managed some of the world’s greatest players during his 21 years at the Arsenal and five have stood out. Tony Adams then Sol Campbell were bedrocks of the defense at center back, Patrick Vieira was the heartbeat of the midfield, Dennis Bergkamp was the visionary in the No. 10 role and Thierry Henry the clinical finisher. Richard Lewis, file AP Photo