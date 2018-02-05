Godin undergoes reconstructive procedure after losing teeth

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, Atletico's Diego Godin, left, and Qarabag's Elvin Ismayilov jump for the ball during a Group C Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Qarabag at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Atletico Madrid says defender Diego Godin has undergone reconstructive procedure on his mouth after losing some of his teeth in a brutal collision in a Spanish league match Sunday Feb. 4, 2018. Paul White, File AP Photo